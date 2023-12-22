ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A community on Albuquerque’s Westside is now officially considered historic.

The La Luz Del Oeste townhouse development was added to the National Register of Historic Places in late October.

It was first designed to meet the city’s post-World War II growth.

Some of the first homes from the community that went on the market in the late 1960s cost between $29,000 and $40,000.

Its architect, Antoine Predock, received numerous awards for his work on the community and other projects across western America.