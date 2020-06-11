Albuquerque community coming together to support black-owned businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Black Lives Matter movement spread across New Mexico, it’s bringing attention to black-owned businesses. Some local entrepreneurs say they’re seeing a surge in support.

Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique owner Queneesha Meyers has been baking since she was a kid. She says she’s seen great support because of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We reopened last Tuesday and that’s kind of in the midst of all the protests, the Black Lives Matter movement, kind of picking up. We’ve seen an additional increase in support, people wanting to support, specifically, black-owned businesses like myself, and so we really appreciate people,” said Meyers. “It introduces people to us who may have never heard of us. A lot of people that come in, they tell us, I didn’t even know you were here. Hopefully, it will continue beyond just right now and people will remember us when they have different events going on.”

The death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, prompted nationwide protests and a call to help black entrepreneurs. People began sharing lists of places around the metro run by African Americans.

Karen Johnson-Bey has also been cooking since she was a kid. She owns the restaurant K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion in Rio Rancho.

“We love New Mexico, We’ve never had any issues, thank God, and we’ve had lots of support before all the issues started and I assume we’ll have it after,” said Johnson-Bey. “I just hope to continue to grow and continue to give people delicious food they enjoy with friendly staff and just hope that everyone appreciates everyone for who they are.”

Frank Willis is the owner of Frank’s Famous Chicken and Waffles. He says he’s noticed an outpouring of support, as well.

“It’s really been overwhelming. We’ve welcomed the support of the city and people wanting to support us and help us,” said Willis. “As a small business owner, more than anything, it’s great to have support because a lot of the bigger chains and corporations, they get streams of money coming in, so for a small business owner like myself, it’s been great to be able to service more people, get more awareness and more people knowing about us.”

Deonte Halsey’s business Biscuit Boy normally circuits the area farmers’ markets like the one at the Railyards. Even with those limited at the moment, he’s seen more business than ever.

“The outpouring of support over the past two weeks has been tremendous. We’ve had the most orders ever. I appreciate the community as a whole for getting behind and supporting black businesses. I don’t think a lot of people knew how many black-owned businesses were here in the city,” said Halsey. “Whether it’s a bigger business that wants to help me grow, whether it’s a community organization, whether it’s just people in the community, they’ve all shown tremendous support.”

The owners of many of these local businesses say they appreciate New Mexicans trying to uplift the black community. Many say they hope the support will continue.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the black-owned businesses in the metro. If we missed a business, please let us know at jami.seymore@krqe.com.