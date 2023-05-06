ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Singing Arrow Community Center hosted its first multicultural arts festival Saturday. The event celebrates Albuquerque’s cultural diversity and had performances from seven local dance and music groups in Singing Arrow Park.

It took place at the new Singing Arrow Community Center which won a 2022 facility design award. President of the Foothill Village Association Andrew Lipman says they do plan on making this an annual event to bring people closer.

“I think this is important to this area to bring people together and bring them to see the new award-winning building that was built by the city and to take advantage of the park here,” Lipman says.

The performances included Greek, Celtic, and Israeli dancers.