Albuquerque Comic Con returns to Convention Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Comic-Con is returning this weekend. The event will be taking place at the Albuquerque Convention Center from Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27.

For those with autism or have children with autism, a sensitivity opening will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The general public opening will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online at albuquerquecomiccon.com. Tickets cost $15/$20 for Friday, $35/$40 on Saturday, and $25/30 on Sunday.

All tickets are cash only at the door. Kids 8-years old and younger are free while kids ages 9 to 13 are $5.

Ticket fees can be avoided by purchasing them at local ticket outlets in Albuquerque including Lobo Anime located at 1016 Juan Tabo, Twin Suns Comics located at 6301 Riverside Plaza, and Comic Warehouse at 9617 Menaul.