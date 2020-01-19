Albuquerque Comic-Con invades the convention center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you love superheroes, villains, or pop-cultural icons, this weekend is the one for you.

The Albuquerque Comic Con continued at the Convention Center Saturday. Comic book fans, film buffs, and gamers of all stripes came together to have a good time, including Deadpool, Domino, and Walter White.

“I like to see everybody’s outfits,” said Michael Correa who was in attendance. “It’s pretty cool to see everybody dressed up and in character. It’s awesome, and the children love it too,” Laissha Correa said.

“There’s a lot of good kids and it’s a lot of fun. You form relationships and friendships, it’s pretty cool,” John “Almost Walter White” Knauer said. You can still catch the event until eight on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.