Albuquerque Comic Con happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizers of Albuquerque Comic Con are expecting a strong turnout this weekend. The event kicked off on Friday at the Convention Center with a sensory-friendly opening for guests on the autism spectrum. Organizers say tickets sales have already been strong for Saturday and Sunday with about 50 celebrity guests in attendance and 300 vendors from around the country.

“I love the Clone Wars, you’ll see a lot of my Star Wars stuff if you get a chance, and then I’m starting some gaming stuff as well,” said one vendor. “We’re in some rough times right now, and honestly I needed to get out of the house and get out of the shop, come out and just enjoy myself.”

This is the 13th year of Albuquerque Comic Con which was delayed from January to June last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.