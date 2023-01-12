ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Comic Con is back in town. The event starts Friday at the convention center.
The event costs $25 at the door to get in Friday with prices increasing through the weekend.
Guest stars at the event include Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox from the TV show Chips, Edward James Olmos from the show Battlestar Galactica, a number of pro wrestlers, and a large number of voice actors and comic book artists.
