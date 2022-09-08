ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ever wondered ‘what is your coin worth’? If you have an old box full of items, it might be time to search for some coins. The Albuquerque Coin Club has over 180 members that work to educate and inform the public on the topic of coins.

The club will be at the New Mexico State Fair to help attendees learn more about the coins they have. They will be located in the Creative Arts Building where they will have coin displays, lectures, and the history of coins. Phil Vitale Previous President of the Albuquerque Coin Club will be in attendance.

Vitale states when trying to determine the value of a coin there are four methods they use. These include, what the coin is made of, condition of coin, rarity, and the demand. To learn more or get your coins looked at, visit http://abqcc.org/.