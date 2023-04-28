ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Established in 1953, the Albuquerque Coin Club supports coin education for its members and the public. Today, they are discussing Tyrian Shekel.

The Roman Empire which ruled the near east between 126 BC and 56AD these times dictated that the Temple Tax in Jerusalem was to be paid in Tyrian Shekels. The Temple money changers would exchange coins from other parts of the (Roman) world for Shekels. It is believed that the thirty pieces of silver Judas was paid to betray Jesus were Tyrian Shekels. After the Romans closed down the Tyrian mint, the Jewish rabbanim were allowed to mint shekels in Judea. The Tyrian Shekel coin will go for bout $4,000.

To find out more about the Albuquerque Coin Club, its coins, events, and membership opportunities, you can visit abqcc.org.