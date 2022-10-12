ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club shares the eight Holy Land Mint coins featuring beautiful portraits of birds from the Israeli regions in the years 2017 and 2018.

Many mints around the world are producing beautiful coins for collectors. The Holy Land Mint Coins are about $60 a coin, showcasing beautiful birds per coin with a silver finish. The Israel Coins & Medals Group, aka “Holy Land Mint,” has been a leader in coin technology and collector issues.

To find out more about the Albuquerque Coin Club, its coins, events, and membership opportunities, you can visit abqcc.org.