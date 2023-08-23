ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Established in 1953, the Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. Many people think that $2 bills are unusual and rare and are surprised to learn that they are still in production today. In fact, the $2 bill has been with us since the earliest paper money printing and was an essential part of everyday currency.

Starting in the 1880’s they started making $2 bills. The engravers were really artists when they designed the artwork. The $2 bill can still be used today and it’s as easy as going to your bank and asking to get some of them.

