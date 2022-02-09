ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of currency in the United States has come a long way since its inception. Phil Vitale, with the Albuquerque Coin Club, discussed the history behind Morgan Dollars. He also talked about how the Morgan Dollar is the most popular coin collected in the United States.

The Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. With over 180 members, it is the biggest coin club within a 400 mile radius. The club sponsors two coin shows a year, has educational presentations at its monthly meetings, provides numismatic displays and lectures at the State Fair and publishes a monthly newsletter covering club activities and collecting topics of interest.