ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. Former Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale and Matt Peacock vice president talked about the history of some of the world’s first coins.

Until the 7th century B.C., commerce in the ancient world was conducted via barter. Starting between 700 and 625 B.C., kingdoms in Anatolia developed the concept of coinage to alleviate the logistics involved with barter. These coins were very small and did not have a consistent weight standard.

In 546 B.C. the Persians conquered all of Anatolia and started to produce larger electrum and silver coins with standard weights and designs.

The Albuquerque Coin Club sponsors two coin shows a year, has educational presentations at its monthly meetings, provides numismatic displays and lectures at the State Fair, and publishes a monthly newsletter.

