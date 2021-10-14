Albuquerque Coin Club talks half dimes, upcoming show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An organization of 180 members, the Albuquerque Coin Club is a member of the American Numismatic Association supporting numismatic education, and sponsors two coin shows a year. Additionally, the club provides educational presentations at its monthly meetings and also publishes a monthly newsletter covering club activities.

Former ACC President Phil Vitale discusses the history of the half dime and upcoming shows. When the Mint began making silver coins in 1794, the priority was to produce a silver dollar coin. However, officials knew that a dollar was a lot of money in the 1790s so the other silver coin produced was the half dime worth five cents.

The ACC explains that half dimes were a common man’s coin in a time when three cents would buy a loaf of bread. The club says that half dimes are difficult to collect since the silver is soft and the coin receives lots of wear.

The ACC Fall Coin Show will take place on November 12, 13, and 14 at the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North located at 5151 San Francisco Rd. NE. For more information on the Albuquerque Coin Club and its upcoming events, visit abqcc.org.