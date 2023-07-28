ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the last several years there has been an uptick in people’s interest in all things related to space. Mints from around the world have been issuing coins with space themes and using new technologies to produce designs and shapes unheard of in the past. The Albuquerque Coin Club former Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale shares the history of ‘Space Coins.’

The Austrian mint has recently issued the “Neutron Star” coin as the third in its series that includes depictions of a “black hole” and the “Milkey Way.”

They have a one-day Summer Show, on August 5th, from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. At UNM Continuing Education building. For more information visit the website.

