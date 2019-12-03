Albuquerque Coin Club showcases Christmas coin, first American dollars

In 1794 the U.S. minted its first silver dollar with a “flowing hair” design adapted from cents minted a year earlier. Of the more than 7,000 coins that were minted, only 120 survive today.

Albuquerque Coin Club President Phil Vitale and club member Ethan Sandweiss visit the set to discuss the coins as well as their history.

“Additionally, these coins were minted during George Washington’s administration and it’s possible that President George actually may have handled these coins so, we’re talking about stuff that goes way, way back,” said Phil.

Phil explains that these coins display their value on their edges making them truly unique. Each of these coins is worth between $5,000 to $7,000.

Ethan also shows off an Austrian coin that celebrates the 200th anniversary of “Silent Night” which was first performed on Christmas Eve in 1818.

The Albuquerque Coin Club promotes the interest in numismatics through the education of its members. ACC members are encouraged to conduct research on history and geography as it relates to numismatics and provides a forum for discussion and exchange of information.