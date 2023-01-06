ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. Former Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale talked about the history of Running Antelope’s $5 silver certificate. After the troubled “educational series” notes of 1896, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing moved forward with a new silver certificate issue in 1899. This series featured the photo of a Lacota Sioux chief named Running Antelope on its $5 note.

Running Antelope was a confidant of Sitting Bull. His photo, taken in the 1890s, was altered by the engravers with a Pawnee headdress for the note. Running Antelope died in late 1896 and never saw his picture on the note issued in 1899.

Getting a $5 note is now worth about $800, However, there are others worth more. If you’re interested in looking at this authentic money you can attend their coin shows one in April and the second in November. For more information visit the website.



