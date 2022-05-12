ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Peace dollars are known as a beautiful tribute to the feelings of America during the aftermath of World War I. In 1918, the U.S government melted down 270-million Morgan dollars which lead to the Pittman Act. The act called for minting so they could produce the silver from America, it was worth $1 per ounce.

The new dollar needed a design, so they held a contest with 18 prominent sculptors. Anthony de Francisci design was chosen. The design showed a radiant miss liberty with rays coming from her headwear and an eagle holding an olive branch in a talon while sitting upon a rock with the word ‘Peace.’ The Peace dollars were minted from 1921 to 1928 and again in 1934 to 1935. 200-million dollars were made.

The Albuquerque Coin Club was established in 1953 and supports numismatic education for its members and the public. They have 180 members and they are the biggest coin club within a 400 mile radius.