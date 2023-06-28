ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. The American Numismatic Association was founded in 1891 as a non-profit dedicated to the education of its members and the public on numismatics. The organization is headquartered in Colorado Springs and is a conduit to coin clubs and dealers around the country. The ANA conducts seminars, workshops, and correspondence courses on numerous topics of interest to collectors as well as publishing outstanding publications.

The Mexican banks printed notes into their money with holographic images coming out of their bills. All you need is your phone to look at the hologram that talks about Mexican history.

The Albuquerque Coin Club sponsors two coin shows a year, has educational presentations at its monthly meetings, provides numismatic displays and lectures at the State Fair, and publishes a monthly newsletter.

