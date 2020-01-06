Albuquerque Coin Club members reveal history of rare ancient coins

Are you interested in a new and fascinating hobby? The Albuquerque Coin Club can help you with researching the history of currency as well as the value of any coins you may have.

Albuquerque Coin Club’s President Philip Vitale and member Ethan Sandweiss

Philip explains that numismatics are frequently researching the past rather than the present as they look for historical coins and with the start of a new year, the club is going back to ancient times and examining coins with a great historical past.

The first coin displayed is from the times of Alexander the Great in 330 B.C. While impressively ancient, Philip explains that the coin is fairly common with a price of about $500 to $700.

The second coin shows Antiochus IV, a member of the Seleucid dynasty who ruled from 175 B.C. until 164 B.C. By forbidding the practice of the Jewish religion, Antiochus IV sparked the Maccabean Revolt and later resulted in the celebration of Hanukkah.

The third coin comes from the era of Julius Caesar who was paying his troops to conquer Rome in 49 B.C. Philip says the coin features a political message that means, ‘I am the high priest of Rome and God is on my side’. This coin is about the size of a dime and is worth about $2,000.

Membership to the Albuquerque Coin Club is open to anyone interested in numismatics. Individual membership for an adult over the age of 18 is $15 per year, while family memberships cost $20 per year for two members and $5 for each additional member per year.

“It’s really nice, our monthly meetings we have presentations and can learn a lot about different coins,” said Ethan.

Members of the club are encouraged to conduct research on geography and history as it relates to numismatics and to provide a forum for discussion. For additional information, visit the Albuquerque Coin Club’s official website.