ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With over 180 members the Albuquerque Coin Club is the biggest coin club within a 400-mile radius. The club sponsors two coin shows a year and will be displayed at this year’s New Mexico State Fair.

The club boasts a collection of Native American head cents. James Longacre was tasked with making a new coin design when the previous ‘flying eagle’ coin became difficult to mass-produce. In the 1800s the Native American head coin bade its debut. Art critics were not impressed by the coin, but the public quickly embraced the design as uniquely American. The coin was produced from 1859 till 1909 when it was replaced by today’s well-known Lincoln cent.

These coins, along with many others can be seen at this year’s state fair. To find out more about the Albuquerque Coin Club, its coins, events, and membership opportunities you can visit abqcc.org.