ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. Former Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale, talked about the history of silver certificates.

Silver certificate notes were typically issued in $1, $2, and $5 denominations. However larger denominations were authorized over the years.

The Albuquerque Coin Club sponsors two coin shows a year, has educational presentations at its monthly meetings, provides numismatic displays and lectures at the State Fair and publishes a monthly newsletter.

