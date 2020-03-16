Albuquerque Coin Club highlights Spanish 8 Real coins, discusses future of Spring Coin Show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Humans have been using coins for centuries and there are all different sorts that have come and gone over the years. Ethan Sandweiss with the Albuquerque Coin Club visits the set to discuss the future of the club’s Coin Show and Spanish 8 Real coin.

Spanish 8 Real coin (courtesy Albuquerque Coin Club)

Ethan explains that while the Albuquerque Coin Club’s Spring Coin Show was scheduled for next weekend, the club has canceled the event due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. “But we do want to encourage people still to go to their local coin shops. You know, this is a time where they really need some support staying open,” said Ethan.

The club announced that there will be a Fall Coin Show taking place in November.

Ethan also discusses the two Spanish 8 Real coins he brought along with him. When the United States Mint started production in 1793, the limited production in the early years did not support the commerce for the nation of around three million people.

Spanish Bit (courtesy Albuquerque Coin Club)

Many people opted to use foreign coins for business. A favorite coin in that time was the Spanish 8 Real coins that were also known as Pieces of Eight and Spanish Milled Dollars.

Half Cent coin (courtesy Albuquerque Coin Club)

During that time, a dollar was a lot of money and people frequently needed to make change. The solution was to cut the coin into pieces of 1,2, and 4 Reals. One Real was worth 12 and a half cents.

These pieces were then called Bits with two Bits equating to a quarter. The U.S. Mint then began making Half Cent coins which were minted between 1793 and 1857.

For more information on the Albuquerque Coin Club, visit their official website.