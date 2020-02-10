Albuquerque Coin Club highlights history of 1901 $10 bison bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – In 1901 America was experiencing some interesting changes and events as the nation’s pride began to swell as a result of the successful Spanish American War campaign of 1898. The vast western region of the country was fascinating as new national parks, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and “dime novels” fueled the desire for the romance of the west.

Albuquerque Coin Club‘s President, Philip Vitale and club member Ethan Sandweiss visit the set to discuss the history of the 1901 Bison $10 bill as well as the club’s upcoming spring coin show. Philip explains that during this era, the population was fascinated with the west and in 1899 the Bureau of Engraving and Printing started printing its Running Antelope $5 silver certificate.

In 1901, the bureau extended this effort by releasing the 1901 bison $10 note. Philip has one of these notes on display in pristine condition.

“It also celebrates the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1803. So, you notice on the sides of this there’s two little vignettes, one of Lewis and one of Clark,” said Philip.

(courtesy Albuquerque Coin Club)

(courtesy Albuquerque Coin Club)

Notes such as the bison $10 and more can be seen at the Albuquerque Coin Club’s upcoming Spring Coin Show that takes place from March 20 to March 22, 2020.

The Albuquerque Coin Club’s Spring Coin Show will be held at the Marriott Pyramid North Hotel on Friday, March 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the show costs $3 or $5 for a weekend pass.

Parking to the event is free. For more information, visit the Albuquerque Coin Club’s official website.