Albuquerque Coin Club highlights commemorative coins from around the world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In addition to producing currency, mints in many countries also produce coins for collectors. Former Albuquerque Coin Club President Phil Vitale explains that private mints around the world also produce collector coins that commemorate events or highlight cultural circumstances.

Vitale highlights coins commemorating WWI from France, the Southern Sky from Australia, the 200th anniversary of Silent Night from Austria, a loon montage from Canada, and the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s visit to Australia from Perth.

The largest coin club within a 400-mile radius, the Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. Established in 1953, ACC has over 180 members and sponsors two coin shows a year, has educational presentations at monthly meetings, provides numismatic displays and lectures, and publishes a monthly newsletter.

For more information on the Albuquerque Coin Club, visit abqcc.org.