ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club will be hosting its Fall Great Southwest Coin Expo this weekend. Former Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale and Vice President Matt Peacock talked about the history of greenbacks.

Until the Civil War, all US currency was Gold & Silver coinage. The need for money to finance the war with the South drove the Lincoln administration to issue paper money that was not backed with gold or silver. But the banks in New York wanted to charge him as much as 30% interest. They decided to put a green design in the back, and begin calling them greenbacks.

The annual coin show will be November 11-13, at the Marriott North Pyramid. Over 77 vendors will be present from different dealers. There will be everything from ancient world coins, to gold and silver coins and much more.

Dates:

Friday, November 11, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 12, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 13 9:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.

Admission will be $5 per day or $10 for an all-weekend pass. Police Officers and Military members in uniform get free admission. For more information visit abqcc.org.