Albuquerque Coin Club discusses Educational Series certificates, prepares for Spring Coin Show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Bureau of Engraving & Printing took a number of bold design steps for notes, one of the most infamous being the Educational Series of silver certificates issued in 1896. Albuquerque Coin Club President Phil Vitale and member Ethan Sandweiss visit the set to discuss these certificates as well as the club’s upcoming coin show.

The Educational Series of certificates came in denominations of $1, $2, and $5 and feature a classical type motif with the U.S. Capitol as a background scene. The reverse side featured famous Americans including Martha and George Washington.

The notes quickly garnered criticism. The suffragette movement sent letters to the Director of Engraving and Printing in protest of Lady Liberty who was depicted on the $5 note as she was described as being demeaning to women.

This note was soon after banned in Boston. The notes were also criticized for their busy designs which many found easy to counterfeit. As a result, this issue was replaced by a new series in 1899 which included the Running Antelope $5 note.

The Albuquerque Coin Club’s 2020 Spring Coin Show will take place at the Marriott Pyramid North Hotel from Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22. With over 80 tables at the show and dealers from six different states, guests will have the opportunity to buy, sell, and trade.

On Friday, March 20 the shows hours will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22 the show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission to the show costs $3 or $5 for a weekend pass and parking is free.