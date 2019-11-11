Albuquerque Coin Club discuss American Legion 100th Anniversary commemorative coins, upcoming fall coin show

The American Legion was established on March 15, 1919, as a patriotic veterans organization and is one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States. To this day, the organization advocates for veterans, active military and their families.

In celebration of the American Legion’s 100th anniversary, the U.S. Mint has issued a special commemorative coin in honor of the organization’s achievements over the last century. President of the Albuquerque Coin Club, Phile Vitale discusses the special coins as well as the club’s upcoming event.

The Albuquerque Coin Club’s Fall Coin Show will be held on November 15, 16, and 17 at the Marriott Pyramid. Visitors will be able to buy, sell, and trade at this event including over 80 tables of currency as well as free appraisals.

Admission to the event costs $3 on Friday and Saturday and $2 on Sunday. Weekend passes cost $5. Police officers and in-uniforms military are admitted free.