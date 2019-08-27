Albuquerque coffee shop offers support to fellow local businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new coffee shop across from the University of New Mexico is hoping to support other local businesses.

The 50-50 Coffee House and Pub opened this month along Central. In addition to coffee, 50-50 will offer space for other businesses including Bradley’s Books.

Owner Carmon Prince Morris says she wanted her shop to be a resource to everyone. “I am big on local, but we also look at the world picture as well. We support small businesses, minority-owned businesses, female-owned businesses, so we can look broader as well.”

As for the “pub” part of the shop, they don’t have their beer and wine license but hope to have it next month.