ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happy Accidents, a bar in Nob Hill in Albuquerque, is now the best new cocktail bar in the United States. “New Mexico has never got a nomination, let alone an award, and we were definitely the underdogs going into this ceremony and I can admit I didn’t think it was happening,” said Kate Gerwin, Co-owner of Happy Accidents.

The cocktail bar opened in 2021 during the pandemic. They were one of the newer businesses to open when COVID restrictions were lifted. That helped lead them to New Orleans for the Spirited Awards. “The Spirited Award for us in the beverage industry is a really really big deal. It’s our Oscar, It’s our James Beard. It’s the culmination of lots of work,” said Gerwin.

Bar and distilleries in big cities are the ones that usually get those types of awards so it brings a huge recognition for New Mexico and especially Albuquerque. “It’s a huge step in the right direction for Albuquerque. It really opens a lot of doors for people to come and visit us and experience what New Mexico has to offer,” said Blaze Montana, Co-owner of Happy Accidents. Gerwin says that they are currently looking for their second location in Albuquerque.