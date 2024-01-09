ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A downtown Albuquerque club where a teenager is accused of killing a man has now appealed the mayor’s decision to close them for 30 days. According to Mayor Tim Keller’s office, Knockouts appealed the city’s shutdown order allowing them to legally operate.

The city originally announced the shutdown last week and gave the club ten days to appeal the decision. Police said 16-year-old Louis Mugishawimana shot and killed a man at the downtown club last month after the two got into an argument. The teenager claimed he acted in self-defense and has pled not guilty to several charges including first-degree murder.