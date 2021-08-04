Albuquerque clinic holding free shot clinic Saturday

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With so much talk about vaccines, the University of New Mexico Health department is reminding families it’s not all about COVID. Kids need their routine back-to-school shots as well.

Story continues below:

The Southwest Mesa Family Health Clinic is hosting a free shot clinic this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Non-COVID vaccinations only will be available for kids between two months and 18 years old.

Organizers say it’s a good opportunity for families who skipped vaccinations during the stay-at-home months to get caught up. The clinic will also hand out backpacks with school supplies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES