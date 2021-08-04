Albuquerque clinic holding free shot clinic Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With so much talk about vaccines, the University of New Mexico Health department is reminding families it’s not all about COVID. Kids need their routine back-to-school shots as well.

The Southwest Mesa Family Health Clinic is hosting a free shot clinic this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Non-COVID vaccinations only will be available for kids between two months and 18 years old.

Organizers say it’s a good opportunity for families who skipped vaccinations during the stay-at-home months to get caught up. The clinic will also hand out backpacks with school supplies.