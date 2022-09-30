ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might notice a clean-up team wearing bright yellow polos on the streets of downtown Albuquerque. It’s the solid waste department’s Block by Block team they’ll now be known as the Duke City Community Ambassadors.

They’ll be helping with cleaning, hospitality, and outreach as well as helping curb crime by being an extra set of eyes in the community. You’ll now spot them wearing yellow polos with the One Albuquerque logo.