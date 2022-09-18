ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lowriders are a colorful part of New Mexican culture. On Sunday, the pupils got to learn how to create their own lowrider patterns.

The class was held at Blast Factory Paintworks in northeast Albuquerque. Students were able to learn to create custom patterns and how to blend paints to create the iconic look. The teacher said they get students from the entire nation.

“We got people of every creed, color. We got people here from Dallas, Texas, from Corpus Christi, from Denver, from Utah, from Kansas, here taking the class and being part of the class,” said Rob Vanderslice.

Vanderslice has been doing custom paint jobs on lowriders for 30 years. He started the class to give people a hands-on learning experience. He said it’s cost him and his friends a lot of money through trial-and-error to fine-tune his craft.