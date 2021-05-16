Albuquerque city pools to reopen May 29

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque announced all of its pools will reopen for recreational swimming Saturday, May 29. Under the current re-opening guidelines, indoor pools will operate at half-capacity while outdoor pools will be at 75%.

“This year we’re ready, we’re prepared, we’re excited to have everyone back at our pools. But things are going to be a little different,” said Aquatics Division Manager, Josh Herbert.

All visits to city pools, both indoors and outdoors, must be reserved online up to two days in advance. Many splash pads around the metro are also expected to open in the coming weeks. They’ll be following the schedule of the