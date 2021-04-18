Albuquerque city planning focus groups begin Monday

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s planning department is hosting a series of focus groups beginning Monday. The groups will concentrate on topics important to residents and business owners to identify unique characteristics and prioritize community recommendations.

This new five-year cycle of assessments is designed so that all areas of the city benefit from community planning on a regular basis. The focus groups will be held from April 19 through 30. Information on how to join in ahead of time is available online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES