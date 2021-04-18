Albuquerque city planning focus groups begin Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s planning department is hosting a series of focus groups beginning Monday. The groups will concentrate on topics important to residents and business owners to identify unique characteristics and prioritize community recommendations.

This new five-year cycle of assessments is designed so that all areas of the city benefit from community planning on a regular basis. The focus groups will be held from April 19 through 30. Information on how to join in ahead of time is available online.