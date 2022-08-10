ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25.

The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for three other sites are pending. That includes one on Bluewater near Coors, another near Broadway and Gibson, and the third at Candelaria and Edith. Sanctioned encampments in Albuquerque remain uncertain with city councilors considering a moratorium on those camps.