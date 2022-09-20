City Councilors have settled on new boundaries for Albuquerque’s city council districts. The biggest change comes after population growth in far northwest Albuquerque outpaced other districts in the last decades.

The new map moves some neighborhoods north of Montano, from district five down into west side district one. It also moves a piece west of the river, near I-40, into district two; which covers downtown and the north valley. It will also lump more of the university neighborhood in with nob hill. City councilors rejected other map proposals that would have cause bigger shakeups to the current district boundaries