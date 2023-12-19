ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A huge new centerpiece is set to welcome guests and workers at Albuquerque city hall. City officials unboxed the first of more than two dozen cubes which are lights. Eventually, those cubes will light up the main lobby entering the Albuquerque government building at 4th and Marquette.

Each of the squares represents the big buildings across the downtown core. It will make an 18 by 20-foot sculpture meant to look like a scale model of downtown. The lighting is part of a $5.5 million remodel for the building’s first floor and more.