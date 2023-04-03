ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of back and forth about free fares on city buses, one proposal finally came to a vote.

City leaders voted on an ordinance Monday night that eliminates fares on ART routes and Sun Van paratransit only. Proponents said it’s a step in the right direction, especially for those who depend on the Sun Vans.

The Zero Fares Pilot Program started at the beginning of 2022. For months, councilors have debated whether to end the program early over concerns about safety on city buses. Supporters argued reinstating the fares would affect the most vulnerable riders. Instead, councilors agreed to keep the program for now but ramp up security. The ordinance does that by giving security officers more authority to enforce rules on buses and makes it a specific crime to disobey them.

Local leaders spoke Monday night on the need to protect security officers and make sure they have the proper training. “Pretty much everything we’re doing on the transit, we’re not trained for. It’s not because the officers don’t want to do it, it’s because of the lack of training we’ve been given over the years,” said Lewis Cisneros, Albuquerque Officers Union.

The ordinance also makes ART buses and Sun Vans permanently free to anyone even after the pilot program ends this summer. Councilors say they will continue working on how to expand zero fares to all the buses by then and more ways to make the buses safer.

City officials said not collecting fares on Sun Vans and ART will cost the city about $1 million a year in fare revenue. However, that’s just a fraction of the $12 million it costs to run those 2 systems combined.