Albuquerque city councilors vote to create task force on nuisance properties Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque City Councilors approved a plan that could speed up the process for dealing with nuisance properties.

Monday night they voted to create a task force to explore ways to address abandoned and rundown buildings. One idea was a land bank. This would give the city more power to foreclose on properties rather than going through the lengthy process of issuing warning after alerting property owners.

Councilor Diane Gibson based the proposal on a report from the Center for Community Progress. "They did a really comprehensive job and came up with some very good recommendations, they broke it down into short term and long term," said Gibson.

The project will cost the city $25,000.