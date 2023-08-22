ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City buses around Albuquerque will look different after city councilors voted to ban exterior advertisements Monday evening. The vote will get rid of bus wraps, the ads covering the sides and windows of buses.

Councilor Isaac Benton, who introduced the bill, says he hopes this will make the buses safer. The bill will move advertising to inside the buses. This will include placards along the interior panels or electronic displays and ads at bus stops.