Albuquerque city councilors to vote on $50M for road improvement projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s always a lot of work to be done on Albuquerque’s roadways. And with fewer people out-and-about lately, city councilors are looking to get a big chunk of those projects done quicker.

Albuquerque city councilors said this is a perfect time to make progress on some major road improvement projects across the city and keep people working.

“We’re really working hard to try to keep our construction projects moving forward and create jobs,” explained Cynthia Borrego, Albuquerque City Councilor for District 5. “I mean so really it’s not just a roadway project, it’s an economic development project.”

Making its way through the city council right now is an idea to create a $50 million road project fund. It would allow council districts to tackle road projects, trail, bike lane, and sidewalk improvements throughout the city.

A working project list shows how the money could get dispersed between each council district. The list is not finalized and will go to a council vote during the next meeting.

Proposed project table for 15-year bond. List is not final as of Aug 25, 2020.

The biggest chunk on the list is $12-million slated for Paseo Del Norte, which the City of Albuquerque has made a priority. Borrego said they just hired a designer for the project to expand Paseo to four lanes from Kimmick to the city limits.

Other big projects on the list include $3 million for a car and pedestrian crossing at the railroad tracks near Marquette and 1st Street downtown. Funds would be appropriated for street, sidewalk, and bike lane improvements along Central between Louisiana and Wyoming.

Improvements are planned for Lost Altos Park, Rio Grande, and nearly $5 million would go toward arterial projects around the University of New Mexico’s north campus.

“More importantly it’s a time when keeping funds flowing through our economy in whatever way we can while we build infrastructure that’s needed anyway,” explained Isaac Benton, Albuquerque City Councilor for District 2. “It’s a good time to accelerate that given the current crisis.”

The $50 million bond sale would be backed by the quarter-cent city transportation tax that voters already approved to extend. “We are borrowing money essentially as a city by selling these bonds, but the interest rates are really favorable right now,” explained Councilor Benton.

Tackling multiple large projects with this funding would also speed up a normally slow process, Benton added. “Versus the traditional way where it’s either small projects, one-off or one big project eats it all up, this is a more equitable way to spread it city-wide,” said councilor Benton.

Mayor Keller’s office is also behind the effort. “We’ve got decades-old traffic and infrastructure problems, and they won’t pay to fix themselves. But help is on the way, and we’re getting it done without raising taxes,” Mayor Keller said in an emailed statement to KRQE News 13.

City councilors will vote on the issue at the next city council meeting. Funds could be made available by the end of the year.

