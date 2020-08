ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An online petition is gaining steam, hoping to make birth control more accessible during the pandemic, and one of the states it's targeting is New Mexico. With offices closed or limiting hours, health care access for some has been impacted by the pandemic. One organization says this is where telemedicine is vital for prescription refill needs, like birth control.

"For some women, it's medically necessary for birth control, whether it's endometriosis or PCOS," said Carrie SiuButt, CEO of Simple Health and one of the organizers behind the petition. "It's a lot of running around, a lot of touch points in a world where it's not even safe to walk out the door without your mask on."