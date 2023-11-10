ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Albuquerque City Councilors is looking to add outdoor recreation to the amenities at the Westside homeless shelter. Councilors Isaac Benton, Tammy Fiebelkorn, and Renee Grout introduced the proposal. It calls on the city’s Family and Community Services Department to come up with a plan for an outdoor recreation space at the Westside Emergency Housing Center including facilities for exercise, relaxation, and community gatherings.

The goal, according to the proposal, is to offer not just basic necessities but also a space to promote mental and physical well-being. The measure has yet to be heard in council.