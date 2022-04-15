ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque City Councilors are trying to make it easier for some businesses to sell liquor at special events in the city. Businesses that sell alcohol outside the city aren’t allowed to sell at special events in Albuquerque but some city councilors would like to get rid of that rule. That would align Albuquerque’s rules and regulations with the state’s rules.

“It’s something that kind of has slipped through the cracks, and that we recognized is not actually legal to do per city ordinance. Now that the state has changed, we’re behind. And we need to make sure to fix that and make sure that Albuquerque is up to up to speed with the state and what they’re allowing, ” said City Councilor Brook Bassan.

New Mexico wineries say changing the rule will bring in new businesses to the city for special events. “I know for us as a small winery any removal for a barrier to entry to set up an event is great, so any way to streamline the process for people to have these celebration permits you’re doing good by the community,” said Jasper Riddle, owner of Noisy Water Winery.