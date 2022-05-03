ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque considers creating designated encampments for the homeless, city leaders are looking to Denver for what has worked there. Denver launched its “Safe Outdoor Spaces” in 2020 as part of its pandemic response. Since then, they have opened multiple sites that include tents, bathrooms and showers.

Albuquerque city councilors are working to lay the groundwork for a similar program here. One of the concerns the councilors and the public have raised, is that too many rules could deter people from using these spaces. Monday night city councilors reviewed proposed changes to the city’s zoning rules, to pave the way for this type of program.