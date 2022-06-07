ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors took up a proposal that would give an assisted living facility the green light to move in next door to a westside golf course. The facility is asking to rezone a property next to Paradise Hill Golf Course as residential. The golf course worries it could hinder business and lead to noise complaints from residents living so close to the course.

The developer argues it would strengthen the residential character of the neighborhood. The proposal was introduced June 6 and referred to the Land Use and Zoning committee. The Environmental Planning Commission previously approved it.