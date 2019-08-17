Albuquerque city councilors hold town hall meeting for gun violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Three city councilors helped lead a discussion on how to prevent gun violence across the city.

Councilors Pat Davis, Isaac Benton, and Diane Gibson held a town hall at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday. Community members discussed potential solutions like extreme risk protection orders, taxation, and even education.

“A lot of ideas about educating ourselves, educating the public, educating our children, and educating ourselves about our children,” said Councilor Isaac Benton.

At one point during the meeting, the Albuquerque Police Department was called in for a possible bomb scare, but the scene was eventually cleared.