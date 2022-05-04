ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is ramping up its recycling efforts. Tuesday night, city councilors approved a resolution. Directing the city to consider building its own recycling facility, instead of using a private one.

The resolution also sets recycling goals and calls for better education on what to recycle and how to cut down on contaminants that make recyclables harder to process. The resolution also creates a task force to recommend a new plastic bag policy for the city.

Councilor Klarissa Pena, who proposed the task force, also opposed the plastic bag ban, arguing it hurt low-income communities. Her legislation calls for the city to develop a plan that would not negatively affect poor and disabled consumers.